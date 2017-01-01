Appart meublé 3 chambre + salon - meuble neuf et moderne à Djibouti

Bonjour je loue un appart meublé très propre de 3 chambre + salon avec groupe et citerne à Heron. Meuble et équipement presque neuf et moderne. Prix 250.000.

Appart for rent fully furnished- 3 bed + living room in a calm and clean compound. Generator and water tank available. Furniture is recent and more hight end. Price 250000 djf

