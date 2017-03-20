Admin and Finance Assistant - GIZ BMM Program à Djibouti

Admin and Finance Assistant

GIZ- Internal/External Vacancy Announcement #01/2017

GIZ-BMM Office



Background



As an international cooperation enterprise for sustainable development with worldwide operations, the federally owned Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH supports the German Government in achieving its development-policy objectives. GIZ promotes complex reforms and change processes.



In Ethiopia, GIZ has been working for more than 40 years in bilateral cooperation on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and on commission of the Ethiopian government and international donors.



The Better Migration Management (BMM) project aims to respond to an overall objective to improve migration management in the region, and in particular to curb the trafficking of human beings and the smuggling of migrants within, though, and from the Horn of Africa. The BMM project is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in partnership with European and International agencies.



The BMM project is an example of cooperation between the European Commission and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).To facilitate the implementation of the BMM project, GIZ is looking for a qualified Admin and Finance Assistant to be based in Djibouti under the supervision of the BMM Country Coordinator as per the detail below:-



Job Title: Admin & Finance Assistant

Place of Work: GIZ-BMM Office - Djibouti

Required Candidate: One

Application deadline: March 20, 2017

Remuneration: As per GIZ scale



A. Summary of duties and responsibilities

The Admin and Finance Assistant will be responsible for

• Smooth functioning of financial administration in line with GIZ standard procedures.

• Effective coordination with the colleagues of the finance Department in Addis Ababa.

• Handling inflow and outflow of money from the bank

• Support processing monthly financial data using accounting software.

• Provision of assistance in all accounting issues.

• Maintain the GIZ BMM office.

• Handle all office correspondence.

Within this context, she/he will fulfil the following tasks:





Finance

• Provide support for banking matters and all bank account operation;

• Monitor income, expenditure and monthly bank reconciliation;

• Monitor account payable/receivables and monthly feedback to the Project Head, quarterly fed back to GIZ office in Addis Ababa;

• Is responsible for creditors and debtors administration, including local subsides and local consultants;

• Checks accuracy of Vouchers, codes to the proper cost etc. category Prepares transfer slips and/or other bank documents;

• Maintain filing for financial section and keeps information confidential;

• Closes the accounts in time and according to the instruction of the GIZ office in Addis Ababa;

• Controls all kind of contracts such as local subsidies, consultants contracts etc as instructed by Addis Office;

• Reports on all kind of critical issues in financial management to the superior;

• Prepares audits and revisions on the financial level;

• Handle any tax issues.



Administration

• Organises and coordinates appointments for the Country Coordinator or other BMM project staff, as directed;

• Helps organise events and document meetings, workshops, and seminars within or outside the project;

• Helps prepare visitor programmes, travel schedules, transport of visitors, and hotel and ticket reservations;

• Verify and control the consequent filing at all levels for the bookkeeping, the contracts and the logistics

• Follow the procurement and logistics principle and procedure and develop the correct registration of materials and handle minor procurement for the BMM project

• Maintain petty cash and replenish on time.

• Create filing system which allows the connection between purchase of material and the inventory of the programme as required

• Performs other duties and tasks at the request of management



B. Required qualifications, competences and experience

Qualifications

• Bachelor Degree in Accounting, Business Administration, Commercial Studies or similar;

Professional experience

• At least 6-8 years’ professional experience.

• Knowledge of MS EXCEL Application.

• Experience in Winpaccs- Accounting software will be advantageous.

Other knowledge, additional competences

• Good working knowledge of ITC technologies (related software, phone, fax, email, the internet) and computer applications (e.g. MS Office);

• Good working knowledge of French and other local languages;

• Good management and organizational skills;

• Customer and service-oriented attitude;

• Willingness to upskill as required by the tasks to be performed – corresponding measures are agreed with management and;

• Working in multi-cultural environment.



Application procedure:



Interested and qualified candidates shall submit their application letter along with their non-returnable recent CV to IGAD/GIZ office in Djibouti Ville or to the following address:



Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)

P.O. Box 2620

Djibouti Ville



If you wish to submit yor application online please email your CV and cover letter to hiwote.tadesse@giz.de



Note:-

The name of the position for which the application is made should be clearly marked on the envelope. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Applications from qualified women are encouraged.

