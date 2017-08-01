À Louer 1 Appartement meublé 1 Furnished Apartment au Marabout à Djibouti
Appartement bon standing avec 1 salon, 3 chambres & cuisine, 2 salles de bain, 1 débarras, 1 générateur, 1 supprésseur, des climatiseurs.
Furnished apartment in excellent condition with 1 living room, 3 bedrooms, kitchen, 1.5 bathrooms, 1 backup generator, 1 water pump, air conditionners.
190 000 FDJ
253 77 82 21 70
Immobilier, Location maisons, appartements
il y a 4 heures
