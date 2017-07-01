64 GB iPad 2 Black à Djibouti

i am selling my ipad that i used few month.

product information

type: tablet

product line: ipad 2

screen size: 9.7"

storage capacity: 64gb

color: black

internet connectivity: wi-fi + 3g

hardware connectivity: bluetooth

features: built-in front camera

brand: apple

mpn: mc775kh/a

features: 9.7-inch led-backlit display with multi-touch

720p hd video recording

ios 8 upgradable

camera and facetime camera

35 000 FDJ

77052802

Multimédia, Téléphones, Smartphones

il y a 3 heures

