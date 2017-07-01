64 GB iPad 2 Black à Djibouti
i am selling my ipad that i used few month.
product information
type: tablet
product line: ipad 2
screen size: 9.7"
storage capacity: 64gb
color: black
internet connectivity: wi-fi + 3g
hardware connectivity: bluetooth
features: built-in front camera
brand: apple
mpn: mc775kh/a
features: 9.7-inch led-backlit display with multi-touch
720p hd video recording
ios 8 upgradable
camera and facetime camera
35 000 FDJ
77052802
Multimédia, Téléphones, Smartphones
il y a 3 heures
77052802
Multimédia, Téléphones, Smartphones
il y a 3 heures