64 GB iPad 2 Black

64 GB iPad 2 Black

i am selling my ipad that i used few month.
product information
type: tablet
product line: ipad 2
screen size: 9.7"
storage capacity: 64gb
color: black
internet connectivity: wi-fi + 3g
hardware connectivity: bluetooth
features: built-in front camera
brand: apple
mpn: mc775kh/a
features: 9.7-inch led-backlit display with multi-touch
720p hd video recording
ios 8 upgradable
camera and facetime camera

35 000 FDJ
77052802
Multimédia, Téléphones, Smartphones
il y a 3 heures

Contacter l'annonceur

Votre message sera envoyé à l'annonceur et ne sera pas rendu public.
Attention !
Méfiez-vous des propositions trop alléchantes et des prix trop bas.
Il ne faut jamais envoyer de l’argent par virement bancaire ou à travers les agences de transfert d’argent lors de l’achat des biens disponibles sur le site.

Catégories