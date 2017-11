4 in1 Hand Blender Set à Djibouti

In perfect working conditions.

All in One set for your Kitchen to blend small meals in the most least time. Very easy to use and make Soups, Baby Food, Mayonnaise, Dips, Chop Vegetables. Powerful Motor With 500ml Chopper, 600ml Beaker, Stainless Steel Shaft, Egg Whisk.

Bought only some months ago.

3 500 FDJ

77342816

Maison, Décoration, Electroménager

il y a 14 heures

Partager cette page whatsapp



email