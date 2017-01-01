4 furnished appartments for rent in haramous à Djibouti

each appartment is composed :

> 4 rooms

> each room has 2 beds, 2 wardrobes, study table, and an air condition

> master room has a toilette, bed, wardrobe, study table, and an air condition

> toilette has washing machine and dryer machine

> kitchen room has a cooker, microwave, kitchen equipments, kitchen cabinet

> living room has a sofa, flat screen tv with tv stand, telephone, internet and satellite equipments, iron and iron stand for clothes

> 4 air conditions in each room

> security 24h/24

> technician 24h/24

> water suppressor

> generator for electricity

> large parking with 10 voitures



rent : 250.000fd or $1400

Partager cette page whatsapp



email



