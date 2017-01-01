4 furnished appartments for rent in haramous à Djibouti
each appartment is composed :
> 4 rooms
> each room has 2 beds, 2 wardrobes, study table, and an air condition
> master room has a toilette, bed, wardrobe, study table, and an air condition
> toilette has washing machine and dryer machine
> kitchen room has a cooker, microwave, kitchen equipments, kitchen cabinet
> living room has a sofa, flat screen tv with tv stand, telephone, internet and satellite equipments, iron and iron stand for clothes
> 4 air conditions in each room
> security 24h/24
> technician 24h/24
> water suppressor
> generator for electricity
> large parking with 10 voitures
rent : 250.000fd or $1400
250 000 FDJ
77669820
Immobilier, Location maisons, appartements
jeu. 26 janvier
77669820
Immobilier, Location maisons, appartements
jeu. 26 janvier