4 Appartements F4 à louer à Gabode 5 / 4 Apartments for Rent (3 bedrooms) à Djibouti

Je loue 4 appartments de style F4 à Gabode 5 en très bon état avec grand salon, un groupe électrogène, un grand parking et un gardien.



Situé à:



- 5 min de l'aéroport international de djibouti,

- 2 min de la base aérienne française et à 10 min des

bases américaine et nippone

- 5 min du lycée français J. KESSEL

- 5 min du centre commercial CASINO



Veuillez me contacter par téléphone ou par email pour plus d'informations.



************************************************************

4 apartments for rent with 3 bedrooms, spacious sitting room, one full bath, one bathroom with a shower, a storage room. Amenities also include a backup generator, a big parking lot and a guard.



The duplex is located:



- 5 mins from the international airport of Djibouti;

- 2 mins from the French military base and 10 mins from the American & Japanese military compounds;

- 5 mins from the French High School Joseph Kessel and;

- 5 mins from the CASINO grocery store



Should you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me by phone, or email.

