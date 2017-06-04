4 Appartements F4 à louer à Gabode 5 / 4 Apartments for Rent (3 bedrooms) à Djibouti
Je loue 4 appartments de style F4 à Gabode 5 en très bon état avec grand salon, un groupe électrogène, un grand parking et un gardien.
Situé à:
- 5 min de l'aéroport international de djibouti,
- 2 min de la base aérienne française et à 10 min des
bases américaine et nippone
- 5 min du lycée français J. KESSEL
- 5 min du centre commercial CASINO
Veuillez me contacter par téléphone ou par email pour plus d'informations.
************************************************************
4 apartments for rent with 3 bedrooms, spacious sitting room, one full bath, one bathroom with a shower, a storage room. Amenities also include a backup generator, a big parking lot and a guard.
The duplex is located:
- 5 mins from the international airport of Djibouti;
- 2 mins from the French military base and 10 mins from the American & Japanese military compounds;
- 5 mins from the French High School Joseph Kessel and;
- 5 mins from the CASINO grocery store
Should you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me by phone, or email.
00 253 77 88 73 26
